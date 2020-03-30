Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign receives regulatory approval and prepares for launch in Japan

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, 30 mars 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has received regulatory approval for the implant product OssDsign Cranial PSI in Japan. OssDsign plans to launch the product together with a local distribution partner immediately following formal reimbursement approval, which is expected in the second half of 2020.

Discussions are currently ongoing with local partner candidates that fit OssDsign's defined go-to market strategy. The strategy has included a successful pre-launch phase during which leading Japanese neurosurgeons have been able to use OssDsign Cranial PSI clinically. This has resulted in valuable product awareness and positive clinical experiences that were presented at the 78th Annual Meeting of the Japan Neurosurgical Society held in Osaka in 2019.

"The notice of approval from the Japanese regulatory authority, PMDA, is highly significant for OssDsign as the Japanese market for cranial reconstruction is the second largest among the OECD member countries", said Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

OssDsign is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. Providing neuro and plastic surgeons with innovative implants, OssDsign improves the outcome for patients with severe cranial and facial defects worldwide. By combining clinical knowledge with proprietary technology, OssDsign manufactures and sells a growing range of patient-specific solutions for treating cranial defects and facial reconstruction.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

