Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Gold Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AVG), an exploration Company with key gold assets in Alaska and Nevada announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Company has suspended all activities and will in the short term focus on data analysis and strategic plans. Avidian's majority-controlled subsidiary, High Tide Resources, has delayed commencement of the diamond drilling program at the Labrador West Iron Ore Property located near Labrador City, Newfoundland & Labrador. The program will be initiated once health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic subside.

Drill permitting continues at Avidian's Amanita Gold project which is adjacent and contiguous to Kinross's Fort Knox open-pit gold mine. The timing of the actual commencement of any drilling program on this project will also be dependent on the COVID-19 situation and the ability to work effectively in a safe and responsible manner.

David Anderson, Chairman and CEO states "Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. Until the current situation with COVID-19 subsides we could not effectively conduct a drill campaign in any of the jurisdictions in which our projects are located, and we will only re-activate these programs once the all clear is given by local, provincial/state and federal government authorities. In the meantime, the Company has enacted prudent measures to preserve capital and will be well positioned to return to active exploration in the months ahead".

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P. Geo., President of Avidian, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada.

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company, that owns the base metal Strickland Property, the Black Raven gold property and an option on the Labrador West Iron Ore property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, President

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

Forward-looking information

