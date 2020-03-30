Anzeige
Montag, 30.03.2020

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Frankfurt
30.03.20
08:07 Uhr
23,040 Euro
-1,140
-4,71 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,910
23,520
15:45
30.03.2020
BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 30

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

30 MARCH 2020

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDenise Jagger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£19.9323 986
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

986
£19,653.25
e)Date of the transaction30 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

