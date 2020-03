EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 MARCH 2020 BONDS CHANGE OF TRADING CODE: MUNIFIN_EUR1,5B_2024_NOTES The trading code of the following bond issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj will be changed as of March 31, 2020 Identifiers: ISIN code: XS2101528144 Old trading code: MUNIFIN_EUR1,5B_2024_NOTES New trading code: MUNIFIN_EUR1.5B_2024_NOTES New short name: MUNIFIN EUR1.5B 2024 NOTES Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260