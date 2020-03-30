Budian Marketing: Xuanlin (William) Chen, CCI Holdings: BAA is Building a Leading Aviation Group in China with High-End Service

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Under the impacts of Covid-19, the corporate aircraft market has bucked the trend and ushered in new development opportunities. According to the statistics of iFlyPlus, a private aircraft platform, an increase by triple-digit number has been achieved at the flight hours of corporate aircraft in the first quarter of 2020. Xuanlin Chen, Chairman of CCI Holdings Co., Ltd., said that the business flights from China to other destinations in the world have increased by 39.2% on a year-on-year basis; especially, the demand for charter flights is rising significantly. As for the overall development trend and the future prospect of corporate aircraft, Business Aviation Asia Limited (BAA), a subsidiary company of CCI Holdings, stays rational and prudent in its layout.

As a business aviation operator that boasts 12 years of operational experience, the most complete business types and operation qualifications, the largest fleet, the most extensive operation scope and the most comprehensive base configuration and the pioneer that adopts the mode of Internet + Corporate Aircraft in Greater China, BAA possesses rich operational experience and resources superiority. BAA is the only aircraft escrow company which holds CAAC, FAA, CAACI and Aruba operation permits as well as the certificate for passing IS-BAO Stage - audit (an international standard for corporate aircraft operation) in Greater China, and it has obtained ARGUS platinum certification for international corporate aircraft operation for consecutive years.

Chairman Xuanlin Chen said that due to the factors such as economic downturn, etc., the competition in the Chinese market of corporate aircraft remains white-hot, and the corporate aircraft operation is becoming more and more refined. At the beginning of 2019, CCI Holdings acquired BAA, and by sticking to the strategic layout featuring concentration on the corporate aircraft escrow and providing the whole set of high-end and high-quality services, it accelerated the development of BAA from five aspects: first, it strengthened the company foundation, and promoted the security control; second, it kept pace closely with the market trend, and realized synergetic development of multiple businesses; third, through self-renewal, it continuously improved the service quality; fourth, it sought for deepening cooperation, reciprocal benefit, and win-win situation; fifth, it emphasized information construction and developed technology by introducing new impetus.

It is reported that to further satisfy the needs of customers, improve the service quality and promote the service diversification, BAA founded King Leader Club, a subsidiary brand, and inaugurated it at the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) in 2019. King Leader Club is engaged in three major commercial activities, that is, airplane charter and lease, high-end tourism, as well as aircraft trading and consultation, and it is committed to providing professional, exclusive, special and diversified services. After one year of management and operation, BAA and King Leader Club won the Hurun Report Prize at the beginning of this year and received recognition from high-net-worth individuals.

In 2019, BAA joined hands with Global Jet International, Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. and Beijing Qianmi Cloud Network Technology Co., Ltd. in three aspects, including overseas layout and strategies, finance, and Internet +, respectively to enhance the quality industrial form and promote the in-depth integrated development. BAA actively participated in the development of industry rules, the infrastructure construction for navigation, the industry resources integration, and the platform establishment for navigation services, etc. with an aim to promote the healthy development of the business aviation industry in China.

The expansion of the corporate aircraft market triggered by the outbreak of the epidemic is temporary. Faced with the new situation in the future, how to respond to new challenges and grasp new opportunities?

Chairman Xuanlin Chen said that BAA has developed from a single business operator of corporate aircraft escrow into an integrated service operator of business aviation with its businesses covering chartered flights, ground agents, aircraft repair and maintenance, as well as the transactions in aircraft assets, and other upstream and downstream industrial chain products and services. BAA will keep on acquiring progress in operation patterns, management capability, and market reputation, to explore development space, enhance client confidence, and achieve high-quality development.

In addition, CCI Holdings, the parent company of BAA, is optimistic about the prospect of the aviation industry. Relying on its increasingly mature operations in BAA, aeronautical technology, aviation schools, and airline services, CCI Holdings has established Shanghai CCI Aviation Industry Development Co., Ltd., and explored businesses such as the construction and operation of corporate aircraft airports, etc. In terms of the layout of aviation industry chains, it has realized synergy with BAA and adapted itself to the industrial ecology, and it has also given supports to BAA for its long-term strategic development, which will further promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of BAA.

In the future, BAA will follow the corporate philosophy of serving the owners and taking good care of the airplanes, abide by the enterprise spirit of advance bravely and unite as one to keep efficiently, to continuously consolidate its strength in the main business of aircraft escrow. By virtue of the scale effect realized by large fleet operation and its professional operation and management team, with its internal product up-gradation driven by the customer service, BAA has built an upstream and downstream industrial chain centering around the corporate aircraft operation, aggregated the superior resources in the navigation, and gradually built itself a leading aviation group in China.

