Gaia Metals Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to provide a corporate update. Given the unforeseen circumstances caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the globe, the Company feels it is imperative to communicate its business progress and corporate status to our stakeholders.

Highlights:

Corporate re-branding to "Gaia Metals Corp." New trading symbols - TSX.V: GMC , OTCQB: RGDCF, and FSE: R9G, and a newly minted website launched (https://gaiametalscorp.com)

New trading symbols - TSX.V: , OTCQB: RGDCF, and FSE: R9G, and a newly minted website launched (https://gaiametalscorp.com) A restructuring of the share capital with only 14,788,817 shares currently issued and outstanding , and 23,008,627 shares fully diluted, following a successful initial financing round of $412,199

, and 23,008,627 shares fully diluted, following a successful initial financing round of $412,199 Completion of Year 1 exploration expenditure commitments under the Option Agreement with O3 Mining Inc. (formerly with Osisko Mining Inc.) for the Corvette-FCI claim group, James Bay area, Quebec

Several new and significant copper-gold-silver discoveries within the more than 10 km long and underexplored Maven Exploration Trend at the Company's flagship Corvette-FCI Property

Going forward in 2020, the Company intends to focus its attention at aggressively pursuing the gold, copper, and silver exploration discoveries, as well as the PGE potential, at Corvette-FCI. This will include pending reporting of results on the recent re-processing and re-interpretation of the historical IP-resistivity data across the Property, as well as an aggressive follow-up field campaign this summer.

Adrian Lamoureux, President and CEO, comments: "The past twelve months have been a transformative period for the Company, highlighted by significant copper-gold-silver discoveries at Corvette-FCI, as well as subsequent corporate restructuring and financing. With the exploration results to date, a tight share structure, seasoned venture capital markets mining professionals and high-quality mineral projects portfolio, we have never been better positioned for the years ahead as we are today. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the shareholders, stakeholders, and investors of the Company for their patience and continued support over this period and as we move forward through this COVID-19 disruption.

As with any company, its true strength resides with the team in place and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued efforts, focus, and vision, and further highlight to our investor base the team's strong experience - collectively more than 130 years - spanning mineral exploration management, investor relations, Venture Capital business and markets, and technical mineral project evaluation and exploration. Together, we will move forward and unlock the full potential of the Company's assets and maximize shareholder value."

Vice President of Exploration of Gaia Metals Corp., Darren L. Smith, M. Sc., P. Geo., comments: "In addition to the corporate activities, the 2019 exploration programs were highly successful for the Company with substantial gold, copper, silver, and lithium discoveries made at Corvette-FCI. The Company also exceeded its Year 1 expenditure commitments to O3 Mining Inc. as required under the Option Agreement for the FCI claim group, which forms a portion of the Corvette-FCI Property. I am also pleased to comment that our engagement with O3 Mining has been a very positive experience for the Company with an open flow of information and communication allowing for a cost effective and optimal exploration approach to be advanced".

