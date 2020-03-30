Grove Square Galleries Announce Collaboration With Established British Artist Finn Stone

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- They say that timing is everything, and with his work's recent appearance on the Channel 4 documentary 'Britain's Most Expensive Home', artwork produced by Finn Stone has never been more sought after. Grove Square Assets and sister company Grove Square Galleries have today announced their exclusive collaboration with the highly regarded established artist Finn Stone.

For those thinking 'that name sounds familiar' well it may be because Finn created the 'ball chair' in 1999, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon and is still a huge seller all around the world, enabling Finn to remove the financial shackles that so often inhibit artists and enable him to create at his own pace.

The 'mad hatter' moniker has come from various characteristics. Most obviously, Finn is never seen without his traditional Vivienne Westwood headgear, but it is his inexhaustible inspiration from everything and anything in the world around him that completes the description.

Finn's art style is similarly creative. Whilst a lot of unique methods could be viewed as a gimmick, Finn Stone's method of using paintbrushes as his canvas enhances his work, and pictures simply cannot do them justice.

Grove Square Galleries owner George Harrison stated, "We are now in a position to showcase Finn Stone's creations in person via our gallery on New Cavendish Street, Fitzrovia, which is the only way to appreciate just how incredible they are, and it's almost criminal that people haven't been able to experience his work before in a dedicated environment, somewhere that Finn has a permanent residence. I'm hoping that, even if people don't decide to purchase a Finn Stone piece, they will enjoy simply seeing his work on display and begin to appreciate the artistry that goes into each of his creations."

Finn is internationally acclaimed at this point in his career, has had his work commissioned all over the globe and collectors are regularly looking to purchase his pieces almost as soon as they are available.

Finn's work can be found in the homes of numerous celebrities, sports stars, magician Dynamo, musician Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, as well as in some of the most expensive houses in London's Mayfair.

In 2004 Finn was invited by the Queen to visit Buckingham Palace to celebrate British Design and the invitation is framed and takes pride of place in Finn's home, and goes to show the recognition that he has generated over the years.

As previously stated, one of Britain's richest businessmen John Caudwell (self-made billionaire owner of Phones 4 U) featured Finn Stone'sSimon Cowell piece made from cut paintbrushes on the above-mentioned Channel 4 show, further highlighting the calibre of Finn's clientele.

Finn Stone's work is exclusive to Grove Square Assets and Grove Square Galleries

