Growing Electrification Trend Boosts Transition to Electric Motors in North America

SANTA CLARA, California, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the market for electric motors in North America forecasts that sector revenues will witness steady growth between 2019 and 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 3.5% from $7.2 billion to $8.5 billion. The transition from engines, turbines, and hydraulics to electric motors and increasing automation of industrial tasks are expected to sustain the demand for electric motors in the region, despite the slowdown faced by traditional consumers such as the oil & gas and automotive industries.

"The United States is prioritizing to significantly increase its LNG exports to serve the growing global demand for natural gas-based energy," said Anand GM, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "This trend is bound to drive investments into the oil & gas sector in the region, which will consequently create a requirement for new electric motors."

Traction motors are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment in the next five years, driven by the spurt in demand for electric vehicles. AC induction motors are expected to remain the largest product segment by revenue, while LV IHP motors are forecast to rake in the most earnings, in terms of motor voltage and power rating. Market growth is expected to rise gradually between 2020 and 2024, spurred by possible resolution of trade uncertainties, which is likely to boost investment across end-user segments such as chemicals, metals, machine tools, automotive, and electronics and semiconductors.

"The adoption of IIoT-based connected motors is expected to increase between 2020 and 2024," noted GM. "It is likely to help motor manufacturers gain better control over after-sales service and replacement sales."

Electric motor manufacturers can also explore the growth opportunities in:

Communicating directly with end-users to replace existing installations of older and less-efficient motors with new, higher-efficiency motors.

Building a BLDC motor portfolio to cater to the HVAC, medical devices and building automation segments.

Developing mobile apps that will enable end-users to track real-time motor data from their mobile devices.

Partnering with IIoT platform vendors and analytics solution providers to host and analyze motor operational data.

Employing a field service team to design and implement sensing solutions in brownfield motor installations.

