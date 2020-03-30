DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 2020-03-30 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.* Shareholders are advised that Mr Ewoud van Gellicum has resigned as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("*Steinhoff*" or "*the Company*") with effect from 31 March 2020. The Supervisory and Management Boards thank Mr van Gellicum for his valued contribution to Steinhoff during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. On recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sarah Radema as Company Secretary to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. with effect from 1 April 2020. Ms Radema is a Dutch lawyer with extensive experience in Dutch corporate law and governance of listed companies. Stellenbosch, 30 March 2020 2020-03-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1010367 End of News DGAP News Service 1010367 2020-03-30

March 30, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)