The market is driven by the increasing occurrences of hearing loss. In addition, the growing smart wearables market is anticipated to boost the growth of the thin-film batteries market.

The number of people with disabilities is increasing with an exponential growth in the world population. Approximately 5% of people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, of which 0.5% are children. Exposure to excessive noise, complications at birth, genetics, aging, reaction to or misuse of drugs, and chronic ear infections are some of factors responsible with hearing loss. This has led to an increase in the demand for hearing aids such as cochlear implants, and other assistive devices. These devices run on batteries, which in turn, is propelling the demand for thin-film batteries. Thus, the increasing incidences of hearing loss is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Thin-Film Batteries Market Companies:

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

Angstrom Engineering Inc. operates the business under various segments such as PVD PLATFORMS, SPECIALIZED PROCESSES, SPACE SIMULATION, and GLOVEBOX INTEGRATION. The company uses the Angstrom engineering battery deposition system to manufacture thin film batteries.

Blue Spark Technologies

Blue Spark Technologies offers products through the following business units: TempTraq and Battery products. The company offers Blue Spark ST (Standard) Series and Blue Spark UT (Ultra-Thin) Series.

LG Chem

LG Chem operates under various business segments, namely Basic materials Chemicals, Energy solutions, IT Electronic materials and Advanced materials, and Life sciences. The company offers Polymer battery and Free form battery.

Cymbet Corp.

Cymbet Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Industrial, Telecom and Networking, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Mil-Aero Transportation, and Others. The company offers EnerChip CBC050-BDC and EnerChip CBC005-BDC.

Enfucell

Enfucell offers products through the Battery solutions business segment. The company offers Enfucell SoftBattery, which is a disposable, thin and flexible printed power source for devices such as wireless sensors for healthcare and sports and logistics sector.

Thin-Film Batteries Market End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Smart cards

Medical devices

Smart wearables

Others

Thin-Film Batteries Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

