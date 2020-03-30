Schedule a One-on-One FREE Demo to Learn More

Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, proudly announces the launch of an advanced portfolio of next best action analytics solutions.

Businesses today are witnessing massive transformations. And to sustain a leading-edge amidst these changes, businesses are looking to be more customer-centric and proactive. By leveraging next best action analytics to build campaigns that touch all customers across channels, companies are now thinking ahead to gain a front-liner advantage. Quantzig, through its next best action analytics solutions portfolio, offers an extremely scalable platform, that enables businesses to extract insights from huge volumes of structured and unstructured customer data sets. Using next best action analytics businesses can predict the next best offer for a given customer and nurture better relationships by catering to their needs.

Some key platform benefits include:

A specific data-collection layer that helps collect and integrate data from virtually any source.

Our next best action analytics solutions instill the capability to collect and analyze data in real-time

Use of predictive next best action models helps predict customer needs and requirements

Facilitates management of the huge volumes of structured and unstructured customer data

A complete understanding of customers increases an organization's chances of meeting its expectations through every touchpoint.

Quantzig's Next Best Action Analytics Solutions

Know your customers at an atomic level with our analytics-driven predictive modeling and scenario planning solutions to drive profits and optimize next best actions

Advanced Scenario Planning Predictive Modeling Build plausible solutions to responses for each event using advanced scenario planning techniques that can help your organization uncover critical aspects of customer behavior. Deploy best-in-class predictive models to identify important marketing messages, channels, offers, and products during a customer's journey and create rich experiences for each situation.

According to Quantzig's next best analytics experts, Our industry-leading next best action analytics solutions offer businesses data-driven insights and customer intelligence to interact in completely customer-centric ways by aggregating customer data from disparate sources, no matter where it resides.

What can next best analytics do for your business?

Nurture stronger customer relationships

Create highly-personalized offerings

Maximize average revenue per user (ARPU)

Increase the customer lifetime value

Scale-up processes and quickly adapt to changing customer needs

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

