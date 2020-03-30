Platform enhancements and new capabilities will enable companies to quickly evaluate, respond to, and address increasing pandemic risk exposure

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (iRM) solutions, has released several new features within its integrated risk management platform to help customers effectively address risks related to the coronavirus pandemic in real time. These enhancements, which come on the heels of Riskonnect's recently released coronavirus tracker, are designed to help organizations easily capture COVID-19-related information, address risk exposure, and drive insight to action.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is dynamic and continues to cause major business disruption across every industry. We're responding quickly to help our customers manage the rapidly evolving risk landscape the best way we know how," said Andrea Brody, chief marketing officer at Riskonnect. "We have worked diligently to deliver several new coronavirus-specific capabilities that equip our customers to ensure organizational resiliency and business continuity amidst the outbreak."

The new features include:

Safety audit and non-clinical rounding: New resources and checklists assist healthcare professionals and hospitals in ensuring their facility is prepared to safely care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

New resources and checklists assist healthcare professionals and hospitals in ensuring their facility is prepared to safely care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients. Claims workflow updates: Enhancements to the intake portal, including incident type and fields, equip clients to easily flag, capture, and report COVID-19-related incidents, while maintaining their existing intake process.

Enhancements to the intake portal, including incident type and fields, equip clients to easily flag, capture, and report COVID-19-related incidents, while maintaining their existing intake process. Interim policies and procedures: Examples of temporary policies recommended by the CDC position organizations to quickly adjust processes in light of COVID-19, and smooth adoption if some interim procedures become standard policy.

Examples of temporary policies recommended by the CDC position organizations to quickly adjust processes in light of COVID-19, and smooth adoption if some interim procedures become standard policy. Third-party and vendor risk assessments: Importable questionnaires help companies confirm whether vendors are being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related issues and gain a better understanding of third parties' overall ability to mitigate risks posed by the pandemic.

Importable questionnaires help companies confirm whether vendors are being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related issues and gain a better understanding of third parties' overall ability to mitigate risks posed by the pandemic. Regulatory compliance: Two new questionnaires Pandemic Response Guidelines Assessment (High level) and Pandemic Response Guidelines Assessment (Essential) enable teams to identify control gaps, take corrective action, and mitigate pandemic-related risks.

Two new questionnaires Pandemic Response Guidelines Assessment (High level) and Pandemic Response Guidelines Assessment (Essential) enable teams to identify control gaps, take corrective action, and mitigate pandemic-related risks. Simple incident entry form: A stand-alone COVID-19 incident entry solution is now available for clients that don't already have an intake portal. This is a quick start option to collect COVID-19-related incidents.

Riskonnect's webinar on Monday, March 30 will dive deeper into these new capabilities and give customers an opportunity to share how they've dealt with industry-specific pandemic impacts.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 900 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

