Newswire Launches Value Pack Guided Tour Program for Agencies and Market Research Companies

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / ???Based on feedback from agency partners, Newswire announces the Value Pack Guided Tour program to help reduce the costs associated with PR distribution. The program offers agencies and other businesses the opportunity to eliminate the need for costly software like media databases, reporting or media monitoring, by bundling it with wire distributions and eliminating the additional costs for extra words, images, links or media lists.

Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Advantage Business said, "This program is simple. We are eliminating all the additional upcharges for extra words, images and links, offering more value and providing limited access to our software (media monitoring, media database and analytics) all of which will be operated and managed by a dedicated Newswire Campaign Manager."

As part of the VP Guided Tour, agencies work with a Newswire Campaign Manager who builds custom media lists based on GEO, keyword topics or industry and serves as an extension of the agency team to upload, format and launch PR campaigns. The Campaign Manager also operates the Newswire software for the agency partners including setting up media lists, media monitoring alerts and providing full reporting to the agency to share with their clients.

"Other PR Technology companies keep upping the costs of their software while also nickel and diming their most loyal agency users," Terenzio said. "By launching this program, we are empowering agencies to better plan for the costs of PR distribution, which allows them to build in their own margins for their services."

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Starting at $649 per month, agencies can pay upfront, or monthly by selecting the number of distributions they need on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution as part of the guided tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

"By signing up for the VP Guided Tour, agencies can save about $81,000 annually on a package that includes one release per month and upwards of $160,000 annually for agencies putting out four per month," Terenzio said. "Eliminating the need for costly software and a never-ending list of upcharges allows agencies to be more transparent with clients and put resources towards what they do best, getting their clients media coverage."

To start saving money on PR distribution, sign up for a free agency assessment today.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Vice President of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583098/Newswire-Launches-Value-Pack-Guided-Tour-Program-for-Agencies-and-Market-Research-Companies