AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports a 37 Percent Increase in Revenue for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

$9.5 Million in Sales for the First Quarter Ending March 31, 2020

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestryconservation and tactical military vehicles, reports results for its financial year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2019:

AmeraMex listed on the OTCQB in July 2019.

Board of Directors

Company added two new board members to broaden board expertise: Brian Hamre, who brings 22+ years of industry knowledge to the board; and Jeff Morris, who brings over 30+ years of financial services knowledge to the board.

Line of Credit

The Company secured a $6.6 million line of credit to purchase rental equipment.

Revenue Increases 37 Percent

The Company reported Revenue of approximately $13.4 million compared to Revenue of approximately $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This is a 37 percent increase.

Gross Profit

The Company reported Gross Profit of $3.1 million compared to Gross Profit of $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, was 23 percent. The Gross Profit margins were down due to the mix of new versus refurbished equipment sold during 2019. A large order for new equipment received in 2018 was shipped during the first quarter of 2019.

Net Income

The Company reported Net Income for the year of approximately $.337 million compared to Net Income of $.886 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The reduction of Net Income for 2019 was due in part to a onetime charge of $.567 million for the early extinguishment of debt in the second quarter of 2019. The early debt extinguishment significantly lowers interest expense for the remainder of the year and into 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Current Assets increased $2.1 million and Total Assets increased $1.7 million over the same period in 2018. This increase was due in part to an increase in inventory of $2.2 million. Total Current Liabilities decreased $1 million due to a decrease of $.700 in Accounts Payable while Total Liabilities for the year increased $1.4 million due in part to the $6.6 million line of credit.

Shareholder Conference Call

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from March 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until April 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13700456.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

DECEMBER 31, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2018 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 10,933,709 $ 7,027,948 Rentals and Leases 2,462,715 2,769,906 Total Revenues 13,396,424 9,797,854 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 9,329,986 5,700,920 Rentals and Leases 951,366 985,584 Total Cost of Revenues 10,281,352 6,686,504 GROSS PROFIT 3,115,072 3,111,350 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 448,415 325,519 General and Administrative 977,983 834,394 Total Operating Expenses 1,426,398 1,159,913 Profit (loss) From Operations 1,688,674 1,951,437 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (742,144 ) (828,585 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (566,838 ) - Other Income 71,075 131,165 Total Other Income (Expense) (1,237,907 ) (697,420 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 450,767 1,254,017 PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 113,320 368,422 NET INCOME $ 337,447 $ 885,595 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,415,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,415,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31,2018

DECEMBER 31, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 114,338 $ 197,752 Accounts Receivable, Net 651,178 631,805 Inventory 4,903,829 2,689,642 Other Current Assets 281,361 289,060 Total Current Assets 5,950,706 3,808,259 Property and Equipment, Net 1,167,580 988,552 Rental Equipment, Net 3,815,555 4,679,122 Other Assets 495,262 234,074 Total Noncurrent Assets 5,478,397 5,901,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,429,103 $ 9,710,007 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 588,784 $ 1,309,032 Accrued Expenses 97,776 118,291 Notes Payable, Current Portion 15,000 296,618 Total Current Liabilities 701,560 1,723,941 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 436,357 301,680 Notes Payable - Related Party 298,874 353,643 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 692,415 4,316,233 Line of Credit 6,722,396 774,456 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 8,150,042 5,746,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,851,602 7,469,953 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity shares issued and outstanding - - December 31,2018 753,416 753,416 Additional Paid-In Capital 20,781,087 20,785,924 Treasury Stock - (4,837 ) Accumulated Deficit (18,957,002 ) (19,294,449 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,577,501 2,240,054 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,429,103 $ 9,710,007

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

DECEMBER 31, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2018 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ 337,449 $ 885,595 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Depreciation and Amortization 1,213,238 1,183,438 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 134,677 305,362 Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment (131,165 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt (566,838 ) - Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (19,373 ) (182,641 )

Inventory (2,161,937 ) 381,787 Other Current Assets (253,793 ) (36,965 ) Accounts Payable (720,249 ) (937,588 ) Accrued Expenses (20,515 ) (47,658 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,057,341 ) 1,420,165 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (389,789 ) (473,757 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (138,606 ) (1,936,628 ) Proceeds from Sale of Equipment - 131,165 NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (528,395 ) (2,279,220 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 1,407,505 2,843,059 Payments on Notes Payable (5,146,710 ) (2,577,325 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (54,769 ) (49,008 ) Net Borrowing Under Line of Credit 6,296,296 286,456 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 2,502,322 503,182 NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (83,414 ) (355,873 ) Cash, beginning of period 197,752 553,625 Cash, end of period $ 114,338 $ 197,752 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 742,144 $ 799,831 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 113,320 $ 64,247 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment $ - $ 1,111,066 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory $ 35,470 $ 185,591

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31,2018

Total Additional Stockholders' Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Equity/ Balance Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit (Deficit) Dec. 31, 2017 753,415,879 $ 754,017 $ 20,785,924 $ (5,438 ) $ (20,180,044 ) $ 1,354,459 Common Stock Adj (601 ) 601 - Net Income 885,595 885,595 December 31, 2018 753,415,879 753,416 20,785,924 (4,837 ) (19,294,449 ) 2,240,054 Retirement of Treasury Stock (4,837 ) 4,837 - Net Income 337,447 337,447 December 31, 2019 753,415,879 $ 753,416 $ 20,781,087 $ - $ (18,957,002 ) $ 2,577,501 753,415,879 753,416 20,781,087 - (18,957,002 ) 2,577,501 - - - - - -

