The Company informs that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was convened on March 25, 2020, with the agenda of additional loan from JSC BlueOrange Bank. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company has resolved to approve the Board's decision of the Company's subsidiary SIA "Sakret", registration no. 40003622109, legal address: "Ritvari", Rumbula, Stopinu county, LV-2121, with regards to the additional loan in the amount of 400 000 EUR (four hundred thousand euros) from AS BlueOrange Bank, unified registration no. 40003551060, as well as amendments to the collateral agreements provided by the Company to secure the obligations of SIA Sakret in connection with the above mentioned additional loan. Negotiations with AS BlueOrange Bank on raising additional financing for working capital were started in December 2019.The Company is currently operating in accordance with pre-approved plans and is therefore unrelated to the COVID-19 coronavirus. A.Ziedonis Member of the Board mob. + 371 28459577