Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR THE RIKSBANK'S PURCHASES OF COMMERCIAL PAPER

Bid procedure on 2 April 2020

Certificate: Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with a registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date, i.e.-with the maturity date on 2 July 2020 at the latst.

Bids: Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and Bid date.

Bid date: Thursday 2 April 2020

Bid time: 0900-0930 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 4 billion





Highest permitted bid volume:



(corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.



No bid may contain Commercial paper in excess of SEK 250 million issued by the same issuer.

Lowest permitted bid volume:



(corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 50 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).

Credit rating classes: The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer's credit rating.



Class 1: No less than a long-term credit rating of A- with S&P, A3 with Moody's or A- with Fitch, and/or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-2 with S&P, P-2 with Moody's or F2 with Fitch. If there are several credit ratings the highest will be

applied.







Class 2: No less than a long-term credit rating of BBB- with S&P, Baa3 with Moody's or BBB- with Fitch and/or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-3 with S&P, P-3 with Moody's and F3 with Fitch. If there are several credit ratings the highest will be applied.





Price (purchase rate): Class 1: 0.65 per cent

Class 2: 0.85 per cent

Expected allocation time: 1000 (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date: Monday, 6 April 2020