Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Offers Adra Task Manager at No Cost to Help Organizations Close Their Books Confidently While Working Remotely

SaaS-based solution deployed in minutes with remote training, providing immediate value before your next close cycle

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / In the midst of the current crisis, many finance & accounting (F&A) teams across the globe are navigating unchartered waters as they approach month end close with a dispersed remote workforce. As a leading provider of financial software solutions, Trintech announced today that its best-in-class Adra Task Manager solution will be available at no cost, for up to 6 months, to help mid-sized organizations close their books confidently while they work remotely. This SaaS-based solution is deployed remotely and can be up and running in minutes, fully functional within a day or two, ensuring accuracy and simplifying your existing processes.

Diane Foss, Director of Finance at Genesis Systems recently stated, "I'm really glad we implemented both Adra Task Manager and Balancer, especially with the current situation. We do have quite a few of our departments working from home now and Adra will help so much in keeping track of where we are at with our upcoming close since we aren't a shout away from each other."

With Adra Task Manager, task lists are built with clear and concise instructions that create ownership and accountability across your remote organization. Real-time dashboards allow managers to check progress anytime and from anywhere to help identify issues that need immediate attention, and to ensure clear, efficient communication. Notifications and alerts keep teams on task, with archived comments to streamline future communications. The approval workflow and built-in segregation of duties provides needed governance and control, with an audit trail automatically created to allow for consistent tracking.

"As someone who has worked in Finance for 20+ years and was the previous CFO of Trintech, I know firsthand how stressful the month-end process can be, especially during a dynamic time like this," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "As organizations navigate their new "normal" of working remotely, we will be offering our Adra Task Manager solution at no cost for up to 6 months to help ease this transition. This offering will provide new and existing customers increased visibility and control, helping them close their books confidently each month."

In addition to the offering of the Adra Task Manager solution, organizations can gain full access to Trintech's Customer Success Center consisting of educational online resources and self-led training materials including pre-built templates that simplify setup, a knowledge base, and forums where you can ask questions and share best practices with other Task Manager users.

If you are interested in using the Adra Task Manager solution, you can contact us here to get started.

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager).

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

