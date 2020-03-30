Tube Tech International Ltd.: Tube Tech Receives ISO Accreditation Treble

RAYLEIGH, ESSEX, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Tube Tech International Ltd. has received three ISO accreditations following an ISO audit at its European headquarters in Rayleigh, Essex, U.K.

The accreditations have been awarded for the provision of specialised industrial cleaning services and apply to the company's research and development into robotic cleaning technology solutions. The certificates primarily relate to general industrial, petrochemical, chemical and renewable energy industries with an emphasis on the minimisation of environmental and occupational health and safety risks.

The company has been awarded with the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for Quality Management Systems which is awarded to organisations to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Tube Tech International Ltd. has also received the ISO 14001:2015 accreditation for Environmental Management Systems which specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organisation can use to enhance its environmental performance. It is intended for use by an organisation seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.

The final accreditation awarded to the company is ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems. This accreditation specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system, and gives guidance for its use, to enable organisations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.

Commenting at the close of the ISO audit, managing director at Tube Tech International Jon Camp, said:

"Receiving these accreditations is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Tube Tech. It represents our commitments to quality, environmental and occupational health and safety management, all of which have been part of the DNA at Tube Tech since the conception of the company.

"I would like to thank all of the staff at Tube Tech who consistently implement the values and processes which have now been officially recognised by attaining these ISO accreditations. They will help us to better serve our clients by providing them with confidence that they are working with a company that adheres to globally recognised standards."

About ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies.

Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About Us

About Tube Tech International

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2019 Tube Tech International's robotic technology has been granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

In 2018, Tube Tech Inc. U.S. base of operations was launched in Houston, Texas, and in 2019 a further base opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

