Engagement Overview:

To retain its competitive advantage, a leading manufacturer and supplier of machine tools in the US, wanted to gain specific insights into the CNC metal cutting market in their target region. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to gain a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, obtain a detailed understanding of the size of the market, and identify the major customer segments in terms of the volume of their business and investment.

says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research

Our Approach

Followed a blended approach consisting of primary and secondary research followed by analysis and insight development for the proposed study

Gathered insights into market transformations, competitors' business structure, and buying behavior of the end-users

Engaged in discussions with business executives, metal cutting solution experts, product managers, manufacturers, members of trade associations, and stakeholders from the metal cutting market

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the CNC metal cutting market client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to get a holistic and more accurate view of the target market, customer segments, market size, and key competitors.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was able to:

Gain a better understanding of the focus segments and scope of R&D in the market

Gather insights into the overall market, competitors' business structure, and buying behavior of the end-users

Analyze the key competitors for better strategic planning

Stay current with the industry, competitive, and macroeconomic trends impacting CNC metal cutting market

Achieved huge savings in operating costs

