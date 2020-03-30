French energy giant Total and German start-up Next2Sun have joined forces to develop vertical PV solutions in the French market. The oil group's unit Total Quadran plans to use the solution in agrivoltaic projects.From pv magazine France. French energy provider Total and German start-up Next2Sun have signed an agreement providing for the exclusive deployment of the Next2Sun solution, a vertical mounting technology for bifacial photovoltaic panels, on the French market, excluding the region of Alsace. The mounting structure of Next2Sun allows vertically installed panels to exploit the incident ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...