Scientists in Moscow have developed a titanium-based electrode material for metal-ion batteries they claim challenges the perceived wisdom of the element's cathode potential and which could give researchers a 'playground' for the design of sustainable, cost-effective, titanium-based electrodes.Given the well-documented problems in the supply chains of many of the materials essential for producing lithium-ion batteries, alternative chemistries are the focus of many research institutes working in energy storage. Potassium has the potential to replace lithium while titanium is among a range of ...

