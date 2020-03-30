Anzeige
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 27 March 2020 regarding Hexagon Composites' share buy-back program.

Hexagon Composites ASA has on 30 March 2020 bought 143,232 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 24.14 per share. After the transaction Hexagon Composites ASA holds 1,991,168 shares in the company.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

