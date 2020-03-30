Regulatory News:

Following today's press release, Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces the cancellation of the financing facility with EP Investment S.à.r.l (see press release dated 2 March 2020), such facility being replaced by the financing facility with Fimalac.

