Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878000 ISIN: FR0000060618 Ticker-Symbol: RAY 
Tradegate
27.03.20
17:25 Uhr
6,720 Euro
-0,400
-5,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RALLYE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,630
6,840
18:46
6,650
6,770
18:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RALLYE
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RALLYE SA6,720-5,62 %