Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity assessment for a car accessories market client. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market opportunity assessment helped a car accessories market client to successfully enter the German car accessories market and increase profits by 17%.

With the changing needs and expectations of customers, constantly adapting to the fast-evolving marketplace has become imperative for companies in the car accessories market. This is where the real power of market opportunity analysis comes into play. By leveraging market opportunity assessment, businesses can understand growth and development opportunities to achieve and retain market share.

The business challenge: The client is a Chinese car accessories manufacturer and supplier. They faced challenges in expanding their operations to the German automotive market. Besides, the complexity of the German legislative environment and rising custom duty on spare parts increased challenges for the company. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to carry a comprehensive market opportunity assessment. By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity assessment, the client wanted to understand the complexity of the German market and identify the best way to enter into the German market.

Infiniti's Integrated Approach:

Gathered comprehensive insights into the present as well as long-term forecasts of the German car accessories market

Analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the client's key competitors to identify business gaps and opportunities for differentiation

Identified the different routes to enter the German car accessories market

Identified the best partners to support the client's business operations in the German car accessories industry

The business impact of the market opportunity assessment for the car accessories market client

Understood the complexity of the German legislative market and identified changes in taxes and custom duty

Identified the export policies and complied with national (DIN), European (EN), and international standards (ISO)

Started a franchise to limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new office in Germany

Exceeded sales expectation and increased profits by 17%

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

