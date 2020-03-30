Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Postponement of our Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in our country 30-March-2020 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Postponement of our Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in our country DATE: March 30, 2020 On March 2nd, 2020, it was announced that our Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 2nd, 2020 Thursday at 10:00am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2, Besiktas, Istanbul. This time, the Board of Directors resolved to postpone our Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard in light of the recommendations regarding the measures to prevent the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in our country. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 55357 EQS News ID: 1010643 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1010643&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

