The coated solar control glass market is expected to grow by USD 3.01 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Coated solar control glass wall systems are generally associated with large, multistoried buildings such as skyscrapers. They are used as non-structural cladding systems for external walls, roofs, and interiors of such buildings. Many skyscrapers use them as projectors for promotional purposes. Coated solar control glasses also improve privacy in hotels, private accommodations, and commercial enterprises as they allow windows to turn opaque whenever required. This eliminates the need for installing bulky blinds and curtains. Over the past few years, there has been a global increase in the number of skyscrapers due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles which exhibit a preference for modern infrastructure. This is expected to drive the demand for coated solar control glass during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Coated Solar Control Glass Market: Increasing Adoption Of Autonomous And Electric Vehicles

The growing stringency of regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and environmental safety has increased the adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles. This has increased the use of coated solar control glass as it allows automakers to create a comfortable environment in the car and reduce energy consumption by the HVAC system. Many countries across the world are also encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. These factors are providing significant growth opportunities for vendors in the global coated solar control glass market.

"New product development by vendors and increasing reliance on solar energy will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Coated Solar Control Glass Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coated solar control glass market by application (commercial, residential, automotive, solar, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to increasing demand from the large number of manufacturing, automotive, and IT companies in the region.

