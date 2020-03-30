Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on how cognitive analytics is helping businesses to reshape supply chain. Modern-day supply chains are multifaceted with numerous interconnected logistics networks. All these logistics networks must work in synchronization to ensure OTIF deliveries. The latest technological disruptions have paved the way for new and advance business models for collecting and analyzing data. With cognitive analytics becoming popular across business segments, it is expected to play a crucial role in transforming logistics and transport functions, thereby changing the face of modern supply chains.

With the growing challenges enterprises now need a cognitive supply chain that is adaptable, self-learning and predictive. Infusing cognitive analytics with the supply chain can help in tackling challenges by offering BI based insights and running simulator models for predictive insights.

"A cognitive supply chain is a digitally-led, yet a data-driven one which differs from its transactional predecessor in several ways," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's cognitive analytics solutions coupled with domain knowledge can help you improvise your current supply chain processes and drive better business results.

Top Three Cognitive Supply Chain Facilitators

The emergence of advanced technologies

Technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help a business to collect, organize and interpret data to extract meaningful insights from complex supply chain data sets. Leveraging cognitive analytics techniques can also help them identify patterns in unstructured large data sets.

The traditional supply chain methods mostly focus on improving efficiency and minimizing costs but fail to analyze the other hidden aspects of the supply chain.

New Operating Models

Most of the modern business models have come a long way, such models are hybrid, scalable, flexible and reliable. Businesses are leveraging cognitive analytics to enhance the efficiency of business operations to drive better revenue.

Evolution of skillsets

Most of the businesses are finding it tough to manage the growing complexities of the supply chain. Most of the supply chain complexities are a result of the interconnected networks and multifaceted SCM approaches. In such situations, knowledge of cognitive supply networks along with advanced analytics solutions can help businesses drive supply chain transformations without relying on automated tools and machine-generated insights.

Benefits of the cognitive supply chain:

