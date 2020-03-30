The water and wastewater treatment equipment market are poised to grow by USD 18.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2020-2024

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (municipal and industrial) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing use of water in industrial sector. In addition, the growing use of advanced and intelligent technologies in water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

The demand for water for industrial purposes across the globe is increasing with the growing industrialization. The disposal of wastewater generated from different industrial processes such as stormwater, sanitary wastewater, and process water into the water bodies is increasing environmental concerns. With the depletion of water resources and the ever-growing demand for water, many companies are compelled to look for ways to limit water usage and use water efficiently. This is driving the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment to process and treat wastewater.

Major Five Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide-range of residential and industrial water filtration products and solutions.

BWT AG

BWT AG is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business units: Private Homes, Hotels Hospitality, Swimming Pools Spas, Buildings Industry, Pharma Biotech, and Membrane Fuel Cell. The company offers water treatment technology for its end-users.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of water quality optimization solutions.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, Nutrition Biosciences, Transportation Advanced Polymers, Safety Construction, and Corporate.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL, GLOBAL INSTITUTIONAL, GLOBAL ENERGY, and OTHER. The company offers various services, equipment, and products for wastewater treatment to end-users.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Municipal

Industrial

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

