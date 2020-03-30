Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on e-reputation analysis. The rise of digitalization over the past few years have witnessed the growing popularity of social media networks. Today most successful businesses believe that social media tools are one of the most valuable resources for online reputation management across platforms. Many brands spend a much longer time managing their social media networks than other sites. Regardless of what we might say, brands can't ignore the importance of establishing their presence on social media networks. However, quantifying sentiments is not an easy job, but advanced sentiment analysis solutions can be leveraged in such cases.

"Social media sentiment analysis is an analytical approach that focuses on leveraging natural language processing and text mining to monitor the online customer conversations and determine the deeper context as they apply to a specific brand or topic." says a sentiment analytics expert from Quantzig.

How to Evaluate the Impact of a Brand's Online Reputation

Sentiment analysis

E-reputation is very closely connected to sentiment analysis which means determining what internet users mostly speak of your brand. Therefore, you must be able to capture the social media interactions about your brand and categorize them into three categories- positive, negative, and neutral. The sorting of social media interactions can be easily done by leveraging advanced analytics solutions.

The share of voice

The position your brand holds in its category and the competitive and advertising weight is what the share of voice tries to find out. Share of voice determines the percentage of messages that may concern a brand in relation to the total number of messages for all the competitors. Such calculations demand strong solutions like sentiment analytics to collect and analyze all the essential messages. Leveraging web and social media analytics solutions can help you to take your online reputation to the next level. Contact us to know more about our tailored sentiment analysis solutions.

Filters and segmentation

Usage of segmentation and solid filtering features can help brands to understand their online reputation, paving the way for effective online reputation management. Companies can also filter social media interactions using specific terms or groups of terms by collaborating with e-reputation analysis solution providers with such capabilities.

