Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYCY ISIN: CA31810L1085 Ticker-Symbol: 2FO 
Tradegate
30.03.20
17:53 Uhr
0,296 Euro
+0,010
+3,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIORE GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,278
0,308
19:58
0,274
0,300
19:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIORE GOLD
FIORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIORE GOLD LTD0,296+3,50 %