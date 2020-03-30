EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC POLYUS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC POLYUS: Company update on COVID-19 prevention procedures 2020-03-30 / 20:09 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 30 March 2020 PJSC Polyus Company update on COVID-19 prevention procedures PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") provides an update on measures taken to minimise risks to employees during the global COVID-19 outbreak. The Company has asked employees at its Moscow headquarters to work remotely from home until further notice, with the exception of individuals required to run critical office-based systems, effective 30 March 2020. Polyus' IT department has tested the capabilities of the Company's software and systems to ensure the smooth transition to remote work mode. Polyus' operations remain uninterrupted. The Company has not registered any cases of COVID-19 among its employees, either in Moscow or in the regions of its presence. The health and safety of employees remains the Company's utmost focus. Polyus continues to monitor the COVID-19 threat level and assess the potential health risks for its employees, with all monitoring systems in place. Polyus Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top five gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies. The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Enquiries Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward looking statement This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com [1]. 2020-03-30 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PJSC POLYUS 15-1 Tverskoy Boulevard 123104 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 641 33 77 Fax: +7 (495) 641 33 77 Internet: http://polyus.com/ru/ ISIN: US73181M1099, US73181P1021 WKN: A2DUFM Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London EQS News ID: 1011093 End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 1011093 2020-03-30 MSK 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=1011093&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

