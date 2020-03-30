Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DT58 ISIN: US73181M1172 Ticker-Symbol: P6J1 
Stuttgart
30.03.20
19:01 Uhr
65,20 Euro
+2,90
+4,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYUS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYUS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLYUS PJSC
POLYUS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYUS PJSC GDR65,20+4,65 %