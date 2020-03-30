Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's request that all companies with shares traded in London observe a moratorium on the publication of results statements until 6 April 2020, PSH is deferring the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019. PSH now expects to release its 2019 Annual Report during the week commencing 6 April 2020.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

