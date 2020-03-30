Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's request that all companies with shares traded in London observe a moratorium on the publication of results statements until 6 April 2020, PSH is deferring the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019. PSH now expects to release its 2019 Annual Report during the week commencing 6 April 2020.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005649/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk