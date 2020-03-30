Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Company Drives Record Quarterly and Annual Performance Supporting Return to Profitability

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

Successfully listed onto the Nasdaq Capital Market and began trading under the ticker symbol "DUOT" effective February 13, 2020. In connection with the listing, Duos management rang the ceremonial Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 21, 2020.

Also in connection with being listed on the Nasdaq, completed underwritten public offering of 1,542,188 shares of common stock at an offering price of $6.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of $9.25 million, which includes the exercise of its over-allotment option prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

Implemented first full-scale Rail Inspection Portal (rip®) in record time for CSX Transportation, Inc., one of the seven Class 1 Railroad operators who own and operate a combined 140,000 miles of rail track.

Substantially completed another rip® with a different customer, which is scheduled for final acceptance at a site in Mexico within the next 60 days.

Completed engineering and the launch of a beta test installation of a state-of-the-art, 3D version of Duos' pantograph inspection system (apis®), at a transit rail location in Chicago.

Completed installation of an industrial portal for tank car inspection in Michigan.

Completed next generation centraco® platform designed to provide additional security and logistics for a banking group.

Successfully transitioned the Company's artificial intelligence (AI) models to its new, proprietary truevue360 platform.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and truevue360™.

Total revenue increased 125% to $5.75 million compared to $2.56 million in the same quarterly period. This significant increase in total revenue was partially the result of timing shifts from previous quarters and was also driven by the current strength of the projects portion of the Company's business with additional contributions from maintenance and technical support as well as its IT asset management (ITAM) division.

Gross profit increased 176% to $3.15 million (55% of total revenue) compared to $1.14 million (45% of total revenue) in the same quarterly period last year. The increase in gross profit was the result of the increase in project revenues previously mentioned and the positive effect of continuing revenue increases from new projects.

Operating expenses increased 28% to $2.52 million from $1.98 million in the same quarterly period last year reflecting the increase in resources related to the increase in revenues for the period as well as additional resources related to the new truevue360™ AI subsidiary. The increase in operating expenses was mainly driven by selling and marketing expenses, which increased in line with the Company's investment in resources to grow the business.

Net income totaled $592,000, an increase from net loss of $836,000 in the same quarter a year-ago. The improvement in net income was primarily attributable to the increase in project revenues previously mentioned more than covering a planned increase in operating expenses recorded in the same period.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 13% to $13.64 million compared to $12.05 million in the same period last year. The steady increase in total revenue was driven by the current strength of the projects portion of the Company's business with additional contributions from maintenance and technical support as well as its ITAM division. The maintenance and technical support revenues were driven by successful completion of projects and represent services and technical support for those installations. The expectation is that revenues from this area will continue to grow based on the success of multiple installations in 2019.

Gross profit increased 25% to $6.48 million (48% of total revenue) compared to $5.20 million (43% of total revenue) in the same period last year. The increase in gross profit was the result of the increase in project revenues previously mentioned and the positive effect of continuing revenue increases from new projects. The Company anticipates overall gross margins to continue to improve in the coming year driven by higher sales from both existing and new customers and certain "economies of scale" from larger projects. The increase in revenues will positively impact recurring revenue from maintenance and technical support with a resulting increase in gross margin.

Operating expenses increased 31% to $8.89 million compared to $6.77 million in the same period last year reflecting the increase in resources related to the increase in revenues for the period as well as additional resources related to the new truevue360™ AI subsidiary. Selling and marketing expenses increased in line with the Company's investment in resources to grow the business. The Company also increased human resources head count for the development of the new truevue360™ AI platform as well as operational costs for the new laboratory for training the machine learning systems. This rate of increase is expected to slow in 2020. Other general and administrative costs were higher as the result of additional business and non-project related travel.

Net loss totaled $2.47 million, an increase from net loss of $1.58 million in the same period a year-ago. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses related to truevue360™, including software development contract staff in Europe and machine learning trainers at the Florida R&D center.

Financial Outlook

The Company has previously provided revenue guidance of $20 million for 2020, which would represent an approximate 47% increase over the $13.6 million recorded in 2019. The Company's guidance is based on contracts in backlog and near-term pending orders that are already performing or scheduled to be executed throughout the course of 2020.

The majority of the Company's customers, and by proxy the Company, have been identified as essential to continued infrastructure viability. Consequently, Duos' workforce is considered "essential" under the rule. Accordingly, while there is not a tangible reason to reduce revenue guidance for the year at this point, the Company cautions that because of the substantially increased global uncertainty, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues in the first half of the year could be substantially below those of the comparable period in 2019 due to potential delays in project execution resulting from the restrictive travel environment currently in place.

Management Commentary

"We ended the year on a high note, with a record performance in the fourth quarter driven by strong performances in each of our operating divisions," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "Most notably, we closed agreements and completed a series of major project implementations toward the end of 2019, supporting our decision to allocate greater resources earlier in the year to meet this expected increase in demand. In Q4 we also achieved profitability thanks to the substantial gross margin increases we generated in the period. We expect to incrementally improve our fundamentals on an annual go-forward basis as we benefit from economies of scale through larger contracts as well as steady increases in recurring revenues from our maintenance and technical support division and the anticipated growth from our truevue360™ AI subsidiary.

"We began the new year with significant operating and sales momentum as well as an elevated company profile. In February we successfully raised over $9 million to support our future growth needs for the foreseeable future and also uplisted onto the Nasdaq Capital Market. With our new listing on a national exchange, we are eager to capitalize on the opportunity to more widely spread the Duos story to a new, broader audience. At the same time, with the current global economic crisis related to COVID-19, we anticipate an intra-year impact, which would result in possible shifting of revenues from the first half into the latter quarters of 2020. Fortunately, our supply chain was not affected, and our high-value IP revenue drivers are all controlled by the Company. We have also maintained consistent communications with our clients and put a plan in place to ensure ongoing business continuity. While we still expect to generate robust double-digit growth in 2020, we are refraining from providing updated annual revenue expectations until more reliable information becomes available."

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today, Monday, March 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3088

International dial-in: +1 (201) 389-0927

Confirmation: 13700827

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcasted live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.



DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 REVENUES: Project $ 11,963,438 $ 10,753,926 Maintenance and technical support 1,377,459 1,170,215 IT asset management services 300,418 124,478 Total Revenues 13,641,315 12,048,619 COST OF REVENUES: Project 6,510,658 6,373,684 Maintenance and technical support 528,966 409,316 IT asset management services 120,253 61,396 Total Cost of Revenues 7,159,877 6,844,396 GROSS PROFIT 6,481,438 5,204,223 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses 421,535 289,140 Salaries, wages and contract labor 5,570,140 4,299,799 Research and development 431,425 488,694 Professional fees 252,825 245,033 General and administrative expenses 2,212,035 1,451,461 Total Operating Expenses 8,887,960 6,774,127 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,406,522 ) (1,569,904 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (69,322 ) (17,180 ) Other income, net 4,962 6,197 Total Other Income (Expense) (64,360 ) (10,983 ) NET LOSS (2,470,882 ) (1,580,887 ) Net loss applicable to common stock $ (2,470,882 ) $ (1,580,887 ) Basic Net Loss Per Share $ (1.25 ) $ (1.06 ) Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (1.25 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic 1,978,227 1,485,438 Weighted Average Shares-Diluted 1,978,227 1,485,438



DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 56,249 $ 1,209,301 Accounts receivable, net 2,611,608 1,538,793 Contract assets 1,375,920 1,208,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 716,598 235,198 Total Current Assets 4,760,375 4,191,896 Property and equipment, net 260,181 204,226 Operating lease right of use asset 430,146 - OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net 20,000 40,000 Patents and trademarks, net 61,598 53,871 Total Other Assets 81,598 93,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,532,300 $ 4,489,993 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,641,437 $ 1,416,716 Accounts payable - related parties 12,791 13,473 Notes payable - financing agreements 42,299 48,330 Notes payable - related parties, net of discounts 905,373 - Notes payable, net of discounts - - Line of credit 27,615 31,201 Payroll taxes payable 115,111 317,573 Accrued expenses 393,272 222,328 Current portion - financing lease agreements 45,072 Current portion-operating lease obligations 239,688 - Contract liabilities 8,661 2,248,829 Deferred revenue 936,428 362,528 Total Current Liabilities 5,367,747 4,660,978 Finance lease payable 89,026 - Operating lease obligations 202,797 - Total Liabilities 5,659,570 4,660,978 Commitments and Contingencies (Note11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,485,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 1,705 and 2,830 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, convertible into common stock at $0.50 per share 1,705,000 2,8300,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 1,982,039 and 1,505,883 shares issued, 1,980,715 and 1,505,426 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,982 1,505 Additional paid-in capital 31,063,915 27,416,802 Total stock & paid-in-capital 32,770,897 30,248,307 Accumulated deficit (32,740,715 ) (30,269,833 ) Sub-total 30,182 (21,526 ) Less: Treasury stock (1,324 and 457 shares of common stock at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (157,452 ) (149,459 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (127,270 ) (170,985 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 5,532,300 $ 4,489,993



DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,470,882 ) $ (1,580,887 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Bad debt expense 220,405 - Depreciation and amortization 184,620 98,922 Stock based compensation 44,874 447,826 Interest expense related to debt discounts 64,652 - Changes in assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable (1,293,220 ) (1,240,489 ) Contract assets (167,316 ) (784,811 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (174,202 ) 97,964 Operating lease right of use asset (430,145 ) - Accounts payable 1,224,720 604,096 Related payable-related party (682 ) 875 Payroll taxes payable (202,462 ) 168,125 Accrued expenses 203,861 (128,948 ) Operating lease obligation 442,485 - Contract liabilities (2,240,168 ) 2,048,419 Deferred revenue 573,900 (76,379 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,019,560 ) (345,287 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Software development costs - (60,000 ) Purchase of patents/trademarks (13,095 ) (13,285 ) Purchase of fixed assets (206,480 ) (212,393 ) Net cash used in investing activities (219,575 ) (285,678 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (7,993 ) (1,459 ) Repayments of line of credit (3,586 ) (3,312 ) Repayments of related party notes (80,000 ) (48,215 ) Repayments of notes payable (262,500 ) Issuance cost (20,000 ) - Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (266,132 ) (243,566 ) Payment of finance lease (24,652 ) - Proceeds from eqipment financing 102,928 - Proceeds from notes payable-related parties 1,080,000 - Proceeds from notes payable 250,000 - Proceeds from warrants exercised 2,318,018 195,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,086,083 (101,552 ) Net decrease in cash (1,153,052 ) (732,517 ) Cash, beginning of period 1,209,301 1,941,818 Cash, end of period 56,249 1,209,301 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 6,320 $ 7,411 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Common stock issued for accrued BOD fees $ 32,917 $ 73,708 Common stock issued for accrued officer salary $ - $ 72,292 Note issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 260,103 $ 242,239 Debt discount on Notes issued $ 12,500 $ - Note issued for equipment financing lease $ 55,822 $ - Right of Use Asset and Liability $ 644,245 $ - Relative fair value of warrant recorded as debt discount $ 146,779 $ -



CONTACT:

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(904) 652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

DUOT@GatewayIR.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583110/Duos-Technologies-Group-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Results