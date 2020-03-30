Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 513700 ISIN: DE0005137004 Ticker-Symbol: QSC 
Xetra
30.03.20
17:36 Uhr
0,973 Euro
+0,013
+1,35 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QSC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,961
0,992
22:49
0,960
0,989
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QSC
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QSC AG0,973+1,35 %