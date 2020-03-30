New regional office focusing on business development, training, service and repair

QSC announces the opening of QSC Netherlands BV, effective April 1, 2020. Based in Geldermalsen, QSC Netherlands BV will serve as the business development hub for Live Sound Systems in the Benelux region as well as house QSC's EMEA service repair operation. The facility will offer service repair trainings for QSC distributor's service staff while also handling service and repair for QSC in Germany. QSC Netherlands also includes demonstration and training facilities for customers to experience QSC products first hand and receive hands-on classroom training.

"QSC Netherlands BV is the next strategic step in expanding our regional footprint in the European region," says Ron Marchant, Senior Director Sales Marketing, QSC EMEA. "This enables QSC to get closer to the market and to deliver even better customer experiences. We look forward to ramping up full operations when the global crisis surrounding COVID-19 is resolved."

Willem van Zuilekom, Managing Director of QSC Netherlands, will lead the newly established QSC subsidiary. Van Zuilekom has decades of experience in the Pro Audio and AV industry. Prior to joining QSC in 2019, he held the position as Managing Director at Shure Distribution Benelux.

Eric Rutten also joins the Netherlands team as Service Manager, bringing his extensive product and in-depth technology experience to QSC. Jerry Koeleman, Service Support Engineer, will support Rutten. Geert Snijkers, QSC Business Development Manager for Benelux since 2018, rounds out the local team.

QSC Netherlands is taking over service and repair for Germany from AED Repair who will continue to handle service and repair of Live Sound and Systems solutions in Benelux as well as Live Sound in France.

"We would like to use this opportunity to thank AED Repair for all the great work in the past years. We're looking forward to taking on these various responsibilities not only for Benelux but also for Germany and our European partners," adds Van Zuilekom. "With Geert, Eric and Jerry we have a highly motivated, experienced team with whom we are optimally positioned."

Contact details:

QSC Netherlands BV

Gerdina's Hof 61

4191 MX Geldermalsen

The Netherlands

Phone: +49 7261 65 95 550

Email: emea.service@qsc.com

High Resolution Images

https://go.aws/33WLxLO

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005701/en/

Contacts:

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler Digital Marketing Manager

714.668.7261 email: Kristine.fowler@qsc.com www.qsc.com

QSC Press Contact (EMEA and South Asia):

Vanessa Genesius Marketing Communications Manager

+49 7261 6595 372 email: Vanessa.genesius@qsc.com www.qsc.com