Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Effective Tuesday, March 31th, pending the assignment of a permanent Market Maker, Independent Trading Group will be the temporary Market Maker responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below. The CSE is now accepting applications for a permanent Market Maker.
Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084
Symbol: CCHW
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
