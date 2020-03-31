TOKYO, Mar 31, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB announces that Discover Card will be accepted from 1 April 2020 for purchase of tickets at station ticket offices and ticket vending machines(*) operated by Japan Railways (JR Hokkaido, JR East, JR Central, JR West, JR Shikoku and JR Kyushu).The majority of Japan's railway network is owned and operated by Japan Railways. The JR Group is made up of six regional passenger railway companies, which are JR Hokkaido, JR East, JR Central, JR West, JR Shikoku and JR Kyushu. The group operates a nationwide network of urban, regional and interregional train lines and the shinkansen (bullet trains). As Discover Card issued around the world (mainly issued in the USA) will be accepted by Japan Railways, it will enhance convenience for international travelers visiting Japan.JCB partners with Discover for mutual acceptance of both merchant networks in multiple countries including Japan and the USA. This partnership enables acceptance of JCB Card at Discover merchants in Discover acceptance countries including the USA and Discover Card at JCB merchants in JCB acceptance countries including Japan.*The cards are not accepted at some ticket vending machine.About DiscoverDiscover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. https://www.discover.com/About JCBJCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 33 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 130 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.