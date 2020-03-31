Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XG ISIN: CNE1000002J7 Ticker-Symbol: C6G 
Stuttgart
31.03.20
08:05 Uhr
0,238 Euro
-0,002
-0,83 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,244
0,256
11:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD0,238-0,83 %