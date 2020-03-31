EQS-News / 31/03/2020 / 10:32 UTC+8 Press Release (For immediate release) Operating Performance Improved Significantly with Clear and Firm Development Strategy COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Announces 2019 Annual Results (30 March 2020, Shanghai) - The leading integrated container shipping service provider, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. ("COSCO SHIPPING Holdings" or "the Company") (SSE: 601919; HKEx: 1919) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Period"). In 2019, global economic and trade situation faced severe challenges. Economic growth had hit a new low since the financial crisis of 2008, and the demand growth in container shipping had slowed year-on-year. However, in the face of challenges, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings adhered to the guiding principle, deeply facilitating various work including globalization, quality improvement, digitalization and end-to-end business development. The Company continued to improve quality and efficiency and realized synergies in various aspects, which significantly improved the Company's operating performance compared with the same period of the previous year. During the Period, according to Hong Kong Accounting Conventions, the revenue of the Company reached RMB150.54 billion, up by 25.1% year-on-year. Operating profit amounted to RMB7.22 billion, up by 44.5%. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB6.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB5.46 billion or 443.9%, and the basic earnings per share amounted to RMB0.55 per share. The revenue of the Company's container shipping business amounted to RMB14.48 billion, up by 26.1%. The Company's container shipping business completed 25.74 million TEUs of bills of lading, representing an increase of 18.1% year-on-year, if on comparable basis, up by 2.7%. The container shipping business of the Company recorded revenue of RMB7.22 billion, up by 8.8%. COSCO SHIPPING Ports achieved a total throughput of 124 million TEUs in terminal business, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. During the Period, Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), a subsidiary of the Company, completed the sale of LBCT LLC, which generated a one-time net income and achieved good shareholder returns. During the Period, the Company's cash flow from operating activities had a solid performance, with a net cash inflow of RMB 21.2 billion. Net cash inflow from investing activities amounted to RMB4.03 billion, and net cash outflow from financing activities amounted to RMB9.54 billion. As at 31 December 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB49.76 billion, representing an increase of RMB16.56 billion or 49.9% as compared to the beginning of the Period. Benefited from the significantly improved operating results and the approximately RMB7.7 billion raising through the A-share non-public offering in January 2019, the Company's financial foundation has been further consolidated. As at 31 December 2019, total assets of the Company amounted to RMB262.22 billion, and total liabilities amounted to RMB193.1 billion. Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB35.36 billion, representing an increase of 12.47 billion year-on-year. The net debt to equity ratio was 101.54%, representing a significant decrease of 83.7 percent point as compared to the end of last year. As at 31 December 2019, the Company's container fleet had 507 vessels, with the total shipping capacity reached 2.97 million TEUs, representing a growth of 7.6% as compared to the end of 2018. The capacity scale continued to rank the third in the world. COSCO SHIPPING Ports, a subsidiary of the Company, operated 197 container berths in 36 ports worldwide with an annual designed handling capacity of 113 million TEUs. On 10 March 2019, OOIL, a subsidiary of the Company, announced that ordered 5 vessels with 23,000 TEUs are estimated to be delivered in 2023 as planned. The move will fill the shipping capacity gap caused by the gradual withdrawal of unsuitable vessels in the future. After the delivery, OOCL will be able to independently form a complete loop in the Asia-Europe trade and provide more stable and highly efficient services for customers. Release development potential after the restructuring, and deepen reform and innovation to improve market competitiveness COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has completed the restructuring of major transactions since March 2016, divesting its dry bulk business and container leasing business. The Company's strategy has transformed from "comprehensive shipping services" to "focusing on the development of container shipping service supply chain". The main business development path became clearer. Benefited from the effective development strategy and efficient execution, the Company can quickly adapt to the changing macro environment, and properly respond to external challenges, presenting a sound development trend. In the four fiscal years (2016-2019) after the restructuring, the annual average level of China Container Freight Index (CCFI) trended flat, but the Company's operating performance improved steadily, showing strong profitability and development potential. 2016 2017 2018 2019 CCFI 711 820 818 824 Net profit attributable to equity holders of -7.1 1 0.2 1.6 the Company after deduction of non-recurring (billion)* Operating cash flow (billion) 1.5 7.1 8.1 21.2 Equity attributable to equity holders of the 18.3 20.7 22.9 35.4 Company (billion) *According to China Mainland Accounting Standards, net profit data excluded non-recurring profit and loss The Company completed the initial grant of Share Option Incentive Scheme in July 2019. The measure was important to the Company's continuous deepening reform and innovation, which further improved the Company's med to long term incentive plan, promoted the unification of operating management activities with shareholders' interests, and played an important role in promoting the enhancement of corporate value and sustainable development. Adhering to the globalization strategy, promoting the risk resistance capability In 2019, based on maintaining the service advantages of the major east-west services, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings adhered to the globalization strategy and continued to increase its shipping capacity in emerging markets, non-China markets and regional markets, which was in line with the changes in the global economic and trade pattern. The cargo volume of the Company in emerging markets and non-China markets increased by 7.0% and 7.9% year-on-year respectively, much higher than the overall volume growth rate on the comparable basis(2.7%). The ratio of the Company's non-China cargo volume to the total foreign trade volume (i.e. volume excluding China domestic routes) increased from 35.5% in 2018 to 37.0%. The Company further consolidated its foundation for global development and enhanced its ability to resist regional and periodic risks. In respect of the terminal business, as the world's leading ports operator, COSCO SHIPPING Ports, a subsidiary of the Company, actively optimized the global terminal network and improved the operation quality and service level of terminal companies in which it has controlling stakes. COSCO SHIPPING Ports Abu Dhabi Terminal successfully entered formal commercial operations and aims to become a major container gateway port and important hub in the Middle East. During the Period, COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully acquired 60% equity interest in Chancay Terminal in Peru, which is the first terminal project in South America controlled by the company. Promoting the digitalized development with conforming to the trend of information era In July 2019, CargoSmart, the subsidiaries of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings announced the execution of Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) services agreements with other maritime industry operators. Under these agreements, each signatory commits to establish the GSBN, a non-profit joint venture to accelerate the digital transformation of the shipping industry. In early 2020, the GSBN Shareholder Agreements were signed, GSBN will be formally established and put into operation after completing all the regulatory approval procedures. CargoSmart will provide technical solutions and platform operation services for GSBN. COSCO SHIPPING Lines, a wholly-owned subsidiary, actively built its self-operated e-commerce platform. In 2019, at the domestic e-commerce platform, the cargo volume increased by 14% year-on-year, and the transaction volume exceeded RMB1.3 billion. The company's foreign trade e-commerce business continued to expand and covered all foreign trade routes, with the total cargo volume year-on-year increase of 150%. In the long term, the Company's unremitting efforts in the digitalized field based on its core business will be conducive to improving the efficiency of internal management and customer service experience, so as to drive customer retention and loyalty. Actively fulfilling social responsibilities and driving the sustainable development of the industry In 2019, the Company continued to promote and use various advanced

