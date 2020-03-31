TOKYO, Mar 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the establishment of a new company, "Fujitsu Future Studies Center" (FFSC), a think tank bolstering the formulation and execution of the Fujitsu Group's medium and long-term strategies. Mr. Shotaro Yachi will be the new company's President. Mr. Yachi is Fujitsu's Executive Advisor, former National Security Advisor to the Cabinet, and former Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, and is well versed in the fields of diplomacy and national security. FFSC will commence operations on June 1st.Guiding Decision-Making in an Uncertain Business EnvironmentCompanies today confront a business environment that is growing increasingly uncertain and complex, as international conditions continue to undergo rapid changes. Against this backdrop, it is critically important to formulate and steadily implement corporate medium to long-term strategies based on a comprehensive understanding of political, economic, and technological trends. The establishment of FFSC will enable the Fujitsu Group to sustain global growth while maintaining its ability to deliver customers with leading-edge technologies and excellent services.FFSC will support this mission by collaborating with leading researchers, industry experts, and business people in Japan and around the world to conduct multi-disciplinary surveys and analyses of international situations, including geopolitical perspectives and trends in advanced technologies, and providing the results to the Fujitsu Group.Company name: Fujitsu Future Studies Center Ltd.President: Shotaro YachiRepresentative Director: Isamu Yamamori (Corporate Executive Officer, Fujitsu Limited)Capital: 10 million yen (wholly-owned by Fujitsu Limited)Date of incorporation: April 1, 2020Business Start Date: June 1, 2020 (scheduled)Address: Minato-ku, TokyoAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.