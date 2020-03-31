SAFEGUARDS | FoodNO. 039/20

Prochloraz is the ISO common name for N-propyl-N-[2-(2,4,6-trichlorophenoxy) ethyl] imidazole-1-carboxamide (IUPAC), CAS No 67747-09-5. Prochloraz belongs to the group of imidazole compounds which are used as fungicide and it acts as an inhibitor of ergo sterol biosynthesis. Prochloraz is recommended for the control of stem, leaf and ear diseases of cereals, including Fusarium spp. Prochloraz has negligible systemic activity, but it is readily absorbed into leaf tissue from plant surfaces at the sites of application.



The European Food Safety Authority (the Authority) submitted a reasoned opinion on the existing MRLs in accordance with Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005. The Authority proposed to change the residue definition to the sum of prochloraz, BTS 44595 (M201-04) and BTS 44596 (M201-03), expressed as prochloraz. The Authority recommended lowering the Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for garlic, shallots, lettuces and salad plants, purslanes, herbs and edible flowers, peas, linseeds, sunflower seeds, rapeseeds/canola seeds, barley, oat, rice, rye, wheat, coffee beans, herbal infusions from flowers, leaves and herbs and roots, spices, sugar beet roots, bovine (fat, kidney), equine fat and poultry liver. The MRLs for those products shall be set in Annex II to Regulation (EC) No 396/2005. In addition, the Authority identified that there is no risk for consumers at the level of the existing Codex MRLs for citrus fruits, kiwi, bananas, mangoes, pineapples and bovine liver. These MRLs will be reviewed and the review will take into account the information available within two years of the publication of this Regulation.



Therefore, regulation (EC) No 396/2005, as it relates to prochloraz in and on all products except citrus fruits, kiwi, bananas, mangoes, pineapples and bovine liver, still applies before being amended by the Regulation (EU) 2020/192 and shall continue to apply to products which were produced in the Union or imported into the Union before September 4, 2020.

What do the changes mean?

EU Member States, third countries and food business operators must ensure their products comply with the new requirements, modified MRLs for prochloraz in or on certain products. For more information, or to discuss your testing, analysis and certification requirements contact a food safety expert, such as SGS.



For enquiries, please contact:

Naovarat Dachprasat

R&D Chemist, Food Technical Support Center

t: +66 2683 0541 ext. 2168, 2169

