LANIT-Integration Joins the Absen VAP Network

MOSCOW, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen (SZSE: 300389), the global leader in LED display solution, has announced the addition of LANIT-Integration, a professional system integrator in Russia and flagship division of LANIT, to its global Value-Added Partner (VAP) network.

The addition assigns LANIT-Integration the highest partner status and enables it to provide advanced technical support for its customers. The strengthened partnership will also further enhance the ever-growing partner network of Absen in Russian market.

The LED display market has seen rapid growth over the past years and it has become an increasingly popular display choice for its unrivalled advantages such as high brightness and ability to create screens of almost any sizes and shapes. Now LED screens are utilized everywhere from music conserts, city billboards, building facades and shopping malls to corporate sectors and beyond.

LANIT-Integration and Absen have already implemented a few projects jointly, including the Moscow Central Diameters exhibition pavilion on the Kievsky Station Square, which was equipped with two external media facade and two LED screens inside from Absen, and the Moscow Musical Theater featuring five Absen LED screens, which help create an immersive entertainment environment and make the theatrical performances even more exciting.

Leonid Zhestev, head of multimedia systems and video conferencing at LANIT-Integration said, "The agreement on further cooperation is a logical step that indicates the high qualification of the technical specialists of the multimedia systems department and mutual trust between LANIT and Absen. I am sure that together we can provide our customers with high-tech solutions and the best level of service in the market."

Commenting on the cooperation, Alexander Liu, director of CIS and Russia Market at Absen said, "With LANIT, we have found a good partner with whom we share a common strategic alignment in the LED market. I am glad that our partnership takes a step further. Absen prides itself on developing the very best partner network in the markets it supports. The addition of LANIT as Absen's newest valueadded partner in Russia is part of Absen's commitment to developing our key markets."

Established in 2001, Absen is a leading LED display manufacturer. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 11 consecutive years.

