Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

31 March 2020 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Directorate Change

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that Mr Peter Hill has today assumed the role of Non-Executive Chairman, in succession to founder Adonis Pouroulis, who has stepped down from the Board.

As previously announced in the Company's Interim Results on 17 February 2020, the additional Board changes will also take place this calendar year:

Ms Varda Shine , Independent Non-Executive Director, has today assumed the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee, in succession to Gordon Hamilton .

Dr Pat Bartlett , Independent Non-Executive Director, will retire from the Board after nearly nine years' service on 30 June 2020 .

Mr Tony Lowrie , Senior Independent Director, will retire from the Board following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in November 2020 , after more than eight years' service, and thus will not be offering himself for re-election at the AGM.

An announcement regarding the appointment of a new Senior Independent Director will be made in due course.

