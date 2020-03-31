Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Annual General Meeting

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC



Revised arrangements for the Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Annual General Meeting

Following the publication of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019, the directors of the Premier Global Infrastructure Trust have been considering how to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the arrangements for the upcoming AGM on 22 April 2020. We are required by law to hold an AGM and are working on the basis that the AGM will be held on 22 April 2020 as scheduled. However, we are putting in place contingency arrangements which mean that the meeting will not follow the same format as in previous years. In line with the Government's compulsory "Stay at Home Measures", shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person but are encouraged to submit their votes by proxy.

We always welcome questions from shareholders at the AGM and would therefore ask that this year these be submitted to the Board before the AGM by email to james.smith@premiermiton.com or claire.long@premiermiton.com by Friday 17th April. A short presentation will also be posted on the website to coincide with the start of the meeting.

We will keep shareholders updated of any further changes to the arrangements via RNS and the Company's website.

Gillian Nott

Chairman







Enquiries:Claire Long, Premier Fund Managers Limited

Telephone 01483 306090



31 March 2020





