Behold.ai Technologies Limited: behold.ai and Wellbeing Software collaborate on national solution for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis using AI analysis of chest X-rays

behold.ai and Wellbeing Software collaborate on

national solution for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis using AI analysis of chest X-rays



Companies working to fast-track programme for UK-wide rollout



LONDON, UK, March 31, 2020 - Two British companies at the leading edge of medical imaging technology are working together on a plan to fast-track the diagnosis of COVID-19 in NHS hospitals using artificial intelligence analysis of chest X-rays.

behold.ai has developed the artificial intelligence-based red dot algorithm which can identify within 30 seconds abnormalities in chest X-rays. Wellbeing Software operates Cris, the UK's most widely used Radiology Information System (RIS), which is installed in over 700 locations.

A national roll-out combining these two technologies would enable a large number of hospitals to quickly process the significant volume of X-rays, currently being used as the key diagnostic test for triage of COVID-19 patients, thereby speeding up diagnosis and easing pressure on the NHS at this critical time. This solution will also find significant utility in dealing with the backlog of cases that continue to mount, such as suspected cancer patients.

Simon Rasalingham, Chairman and CEO of behold.ai, said:

"behold.ai and Wellbeing are a great fit in terms of expertise and technology. We are able to prioritise abnormal chest X-rays with greater than 90% accuracy and a 30-second turnaround. If that were translated into a busy hospitals coping with COVID-19, the benefits to healthcare systems are potentially enormous."

Chris Yeowart, Director at Wellbeing Software, said:

"Our technology provides the integration between the algorithm and the hospital's radiology systems and working processes, addressing the technical challenges to clearing the way for accelerated national rollout. It is clear from talking to radiology departments that chest X-rays have become one of the primary diagnostic tools for COVID-19 in this country."

About behold.ai and radiology

behold.ai provides artificial intelligence, through its red dot cognitive computing platform, to radiology departments. This technology augments the expertise of radiologists to enable them to report with greater clinical accuracy, faster and more safely than they could before. This revolutionary combination helps to deliver greater performance in radiology reporting at a fraction of the price of outsourced reporting.

Radiology departments play an essential role in the diagnostic process; however, a consequence of fewer radiologists and a growing demand for images has left services stretched beyond capacity across many trusts, resulting in reporting delays - in some cases impacting cancer diagnosis. These service issues have been highlighted by the Care Quality Commission and the Royal College of Radiologists.

Our solution seamlessly integrates into local trust workflows augmenting clinical practice and delivering state-of-the-art, safe, Artificial Intelligence.

The behold.ai algorithm has been developed using more than 30,000 example images, all of which have been reviewed and reported by highly experienced consultant radiology clinicians in order to shape accurate decision making. The red dot prioritisation platform is capable of sorting images into normal and abnormal categories in less than 30 seconds post image acquisition.

About behold.ai and quality

Apart from its FDA clearance, behold.aiis also CE approved and is gaining further approval for a CE mark Class IIa certification.

In June 2019 the Company was awarded ISO 13485 QMS certification for an AI medical device - the 'gold standard' of quality certification.

About Wellbeing Software

Wellbeing Software is a leading healthcare technology provider with a presence in more than 75% of NHS organisations. The company has combined its extensive UK resources and unparalleled experience in its specialist divisions - radiology, maternity, data management and electronic health records - to form Wellbeing Software, uniting their core businesses to enable customers to build on existing investments in IT as a way of delivering connected healthcare records and better patient care.

Wellbeing's ability to connect its specialist systems with other third-party software enables healthcare organisations to achieve key objectives, such as paperless working and the creation of complete electronic health records. Through their established footprint, specialist knowledge and significant development resources, the company is building the foundations for connectivity within NHS organisations and beyond.

