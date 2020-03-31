Anzeige
Saniona AB: Saniona changes date for Annual General Meeting and updates financial calendar

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2020

Saniona AB (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the board of directors of Saniona AB has resolved to change the date of the Annual General Meeting from May 27, 2020 to May 6, 2020. As a consequence of the change, the Annual Report for 2019 will be published on April 15, 2020 (previously intended to be published on April 30, 2020) and the Interim Report for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on May 6, 2020 (previously intended to be published on May 7, 2020).

The updated financial calendar is as follows:

Annual Report 2019April 15, 2020
Interim Report Q1May 6, 2020
Annual General MeetingMay 6, 2020
Interim Report Q2August 27, 2020
Interim Report Q3November 26, 2020
Year-End Report 2020February 25, 2021

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, CEO, Saniona. Mobile: +1 781 987 3144. Email: rami.levin@saniona.com

Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR, Saniona. Mobile +45-20163432. Email: anita.milland@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on March 31, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment

  • 20200331 - PR - Financial calendar - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bbe0a453-7214-4fa2-b6c3-736387b173ff)
