EDENRED: Edenred: Appointment - Patrick Rouvillois is appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, and becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee

Press release

March 31, 2020

Appointment

Patrick Rouvillois is appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, and becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee

Patrick Rouvillois has joined Edenred as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy. Patrick Rouvillois will be in charge of driving the Group's strategy, transformation and innovation in line with the roadmap set out under the Next Frontier plan for 2019-2022.

Before joining Edenred, Patrick Rouvillois, aged 52, has been Partner & Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) with a strong digital dimension. A graduate of Mines ParisTech and the Sorbonne, Patrick Rouvillois started his career in San Francisco in 1991 as a scientist. In 1994, he became a BCG consultant, based in France and Oceania. In 2000 he joined Vivendi Universal to develop and later restructure digital start-ups. From 2005 to 2008 in London, he looked after group product marketing and later consumer marketing of Orange, mobile subsidiary of France Telecom. In 2008 he became Executive Director of Carrefour in charge of Marketing, eCommerce and Merchant Service. He then joined Barnes & Nobles in Luxembourg as Managing Director International in 2012 before rejoining BCG in 2015, in London then in Paris, as Managing Director and Partner of Digital Ventures and later Partner & Director.

Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, he will report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred. His appointment will be effective as of March 31, 2020.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred said: "I am delighted to welcome Patrick Rouvillois to Edenred and have him on the Group's Executive Committee. His extensive experience in areas such as product digital marketing at major international corporations, as well as his expertise in strategy and digital at BCG, are invaluable assets to Edenred and the success of the Next Frontier plan. I also would like to thank Elie du Pré de Saint Maur for his contribution and his commitment to the Group over the past few years."

Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

