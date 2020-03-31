Sectra Wins Enterprise Imaging Contract at the MetroHealth System in the U.S.

Linköping, Sweden and Shelton, CT, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology and breast imaging modules of its enterprise imaging solution at MetroHealth. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic Radiant, will allow workflow optimization for all radiologists and radiology residents within the health system.

MetroHealth provides care to residents of Northeastern Ohio, of which 75% of visits come from the uninsured and those covered by Medicare and Medicaid. They are the only verified trauma and burn center for both adults and pediatrics in Ohio. As an academic medical center, each active staff physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

"We welcome MetroHealth to Sectra. Our expertise and experience with teaching hospitals and our ability to easily add cardiology and pathology modules to the enterprise imaging system in the future, were great synergies between our organizations," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

The five-year contract signed in February 2020 comprises radiology and breast imaging as well as advanced visualization tools, teaching files and business analytics.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-wins-enterprise-imaging-contract-at-the-metrohealth-system-in-the-u-s-,c3076776

The following files are available for download: