Hero's harmonized business processes supported by its ERP landscape enable it to make personalized connections with customers

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint shows in its case study, "Hero prepares for the future with digitally harmonized supply chain," how it helped Hero, an international food and beverage company, to decide on its most significant investment ever in processes and systems. Hero, with multiple facilities in 19 countries and ongoing expansion plans, needed direction regarding its IT and ERP system landscapes.

BearingPoint started by focusing on Hero's business processes and IT landscape, creating a list of the relevant processes and prioritizing them by identifying 40 value levers. Additionally, it explored five different technical scenarios to support the value levers. The five scenarios included detailed costs for multiple implementation options. BearingPoint's Digital Factory team then demonstrated how digitalization would benefit Hero Group by creating an application prototype based on Hero's jam products. The prototype used a QR code to provide customers with insight on important details about the farmers' products used to make the jams so that Hero could personalize the products for one of its key markets.

"The hands-on and pragmatic approach by BearingPoint helped make the right decision about what is the biggest investment ever in processes and systems Hero will be making over the next years," said Mark Kaelen, PHI Project Lead at Hero.

BearingPoint helped Hero gain a clear vision of the benefits of harmonized business processes supported by its ERP landscape, enabling Hero to make personalized connections with customers. Hero also has a clear understanding of its IT landscape options, associated costs, and transparency for future cost projections. Hero leadership is now equipped to meet the evolving needs of its customers while having full cost transparency for the future.

"The Hero project is a very good example for how a company successfully transforms its business with digitally harmonized systems and supply chains, preparing itself for the future," said Matthias Görtzen, Partner at BearingPoint.

About Hero Group

The Hero Group is an international food company focused on branded nutritional food products. The company was founded in 1886 in Lenzburg, Switzerland, where its headquarters are still located today. Hero's main core product categories of Baby Toddler Food and Milks, Natural Spreads, and Healthy Snacks, are complemented by its activities in Gluten Free and Specialties. The Group, which lives by its mission to delight consumers by conserving the goodness of nature, boasts a global footprint and its portfolio consists of many well-known international and local brands. In 2019, the Group generated revenues of CHF 1.19 billion.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

