IDEMIA to continue to support and maintain 142 LiveScan units throughout New South Wales

LiveScan is supported by IDEMIA's proprietary fingerprint algorithm and workflow software to enhance the process of booking criminals and recording of biometric data

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity has renewed its partnership with the New South Wales Police Force, the largest police force in Australia. Under the six-year contract, IDEMIA will support and maintain the LiveScan solution, a powerful biometric identification solution to process and book criminals' biometric data in 142 police stations across New South Wales.

IDEMIA's LiveScan technology provides law enforcement jurisdictions with a flexible workflow-based application to capture criminals' biometric information and demographics. LiveScan ensures that the biometric solution can be deployed across the state efficiently while meeting the highest quality and safety requirements.

The New South Wales Police Force is serving more than 7.5 million people over an area of 800,000 sq. km. IDEMIA is the leader on the Australian market for biometric enrolment and authentication as LiveScan is being used across the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

"This contract strengthens a long-term partnership that we have had with the New South Wales Police Force for over two decades", said Tim Ferris, Asia Pacific President and Senior Vice President for Public Security and Identity at IDEMIA. "This collaboration proves IDEMIA's capacity to provide critical support and maintenance when it comes to integrating multiple biometrics technology to increase national security and support efficient police services. It is a great honour to be supporting the biggest police organization in Australia."

About IDEMIA

