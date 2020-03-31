Singapore's First-Ever Fully Digital Mobile Service Built to Cater to the Unique Needs of Millennials

MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, today announced that StarHub Ltd., a leading telecommunications provider in Singapore, selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform for giga!. Giga! is Singapore's first-ever fully digital mobile service brand designed to meet the unique needs of the country's 1.2 million millennials.

With an accelerated time frame to launch giga!, StarHub selected MATRIXX because of its 100% digital tech stack that enabled giga! to install and deploy MATRIXX in a matter of months. In addition, its configuration-based software allowed the giga! team to deliver on all of its business requirements without any customization, thereby saving time and money. Furthermore, the API-based integration of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform made it easy to plug into the network, IT and third-party components. Out-of-the-box use cases allowed the giga! team to select the building blocks for a differentiated proposition quickly and easily. As a result of MATRIXX's approach, the giga! team was able to design, build and launch the service in under six months.

By deploying the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, giga! is able to offer an unprecedented level of flexibility for its customers:

Complete Freedom : No-contract plans that provide generous amounts of data, talk time and SMS messaging to meet the needs of millennials and heavy data users all at an attractive price.

: No-contract plans that provide generous amounts of data, talk time and SMS messaging to meet the needs of millennials and heavy data users all at an attractive price. Lifestyle Packs : Packs of services, all of which are fully configurable so that customers can buy as little or as much as they need.

: Packs of services, all of which are fully configurable so that customers can buy as little or as much as they need. Digitized Payments : Millennial-friendly payment flow (e.g., no re-routing of the page as payment sits within the context of the checkout page) and secure payment options with fraud detection capabilities so all customers can buy and pay for services quickly and easily.

: Millennial-friendly payment flow (e.g., no re-routing of the page as payment sits within the context of the checkout page) and secure payment options with fraud detection capabilities so all customers can buy and pay for services quickly and easily. Digital ID Verification : Real-time ID verification with fraud detection capability; the first telco in Singapore to launch digital verification.

: Real-time ID verification with fraud detection capability; the first telco in Singapore to launch digital verification. Rock 'n' Rollover Data: giga! is the first mobile brand in Singapore to allow customers to hold onto their data. giga's contract-free 25GB plan at $25 comes with 1000 minutes, 1000 SMSes, free data rollover (a unique feature only offered by giga!), free caller number display, free incoming calls and free SMS messages.

MATRIXX provided giga! with a flexible and robust online real-time monetization solution that helped the company to launch quickly, while providing the end-to-end user experience core to their mission.

"We were thrilled to partner with StarHub as they launched giga!. StarHub faced a common challenge for telcos worldwide keeping up with the advances of mobile ecosystems. Over the past 15 years, mobile networks got better, faster and more efficient to run, as did mobile devices, but the infrastructure telcos still rely on were architected in the late 1980s and early 1990s," said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. "A fully digital infrastructure enables giga! to meet the opportunities of 5G, as well as provide flexible and innovative services that customers will demand over the next decade."

Designed and built for the modern era, the multi-patented, award-winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of telco. Harnessing a cloud native architecture, it allows operators to scale a new generation of services quickly and effectively while ensuring the high availability of distributed systems. Built to scale for digital, 5G and IoT services, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform provides operators the agility and elasticity needed to compete and win now and in the future.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fiber and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Launched in 2000 and listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard since 2004, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the SGX Sustainability Leaders Enhanced Index.

About giga!

giga! is the best mobile service in an app. We are the new digital mobile service created to provide a better, simpler, more intuitive experience. giga! was set up by a group of people passionate about providing the best digital mobile service to consumers. giga! uses StarHub's network to provide mobile services.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world's largest communications companies, IoT players and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global marketplaces and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.

